Man plows car into adult store, steals two sex toys and drives away, Okla. cops say

The man who smashed his car into an adult entertainment store before stealing sex toys may have been a customer before, Tulsa police said, according to FOX23.
Or, at the very least, he appeared to have been familiar with Hustler Hollywood’s layout, the Tulsa World reported. That’s because once the accused burglar plowed into the store, he “walked directly to a particular section of the store, where he took lingerie and sex toys,” according to the newspaper.
The man got away with two sex toys and some lingerie, the store manager said, according to KTUL. That was about $300 in merchandise.
And he was quick about it, too.
Surveillance video obtained by KJRH shows that the man crashed into Hustler Hollywood at 3:24 a.m. Monday and was already walking back out of the store at 3:25 a.m., the station reported.
The man then drove away from the adult entertainment store, FOX23 reported.
“It’s concerning that somebody would do this for the type of items they stole,” Jeanne Pierce with Tulsa police said, according to KTUL. “If somebody is going to plow through a store for lingerie then how desperate is this individual and what will this individual do next?”
Police have not not released a description of the man, according to the Tulsa World.
The burglary was reported to police when an employee saw the storefront damage at about 9 a.m. Monday, the Tulsa World reported. Police are still investigating.
