Celebrity ghost hunters target a South Carolina dungeon, the last stop for pirates

The Old Exchange is an imposing sight over East Bay Street in Charleston. “Over the last two and a half centuries, the building has been a commercial exchange, custom house, post office, city hall, military headquarters, and museum,” the building’s history reads.
Below the towering building is the Provost, or dungeon, that has been home to pirates, slaves, prisoners of war and criminals. And now, many believe, it’s home to the ghosts of those held in atrocious conditions not far from the cobblestone streets and Spanish moss most people imagine in Charleston.
The building is now a National Historic Monument and museum.
Three celebrity ghost hunters are getting ready to explore the Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon, known as some of the most haunted spots in South Carolina.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Grant Wilson, with SyFy’s Ghost Hunters, Chad Lindberg of Destination America’s Ghost Stalkers, Carol Cleveland from the YouTube show Haunt ME are hosting tours Saturday night, Feb. 16, to explore the building that once hosted George Washington and the dungeon below.
The night will start with a lecture and meet and greet with the ghost-hunting celebrities before they take people on a tour to see just how haunted and creepy the building is at night. Tickets start at $185.
Comments