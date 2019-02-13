What would a world without the Beatles look like? Watch this ‘Yesterday’ trailer to see

Imagine.
You wake up one morning and no one, except you, remembers the Beatles.
No one has ever heard “Hey Jude.” John, Paul, George and who?
What would you do?
In “Trainspotting” director Danny Boyle’s new movie, “Yesterday,” you make the most of it. The trailer for the film debuted Tuesday.
Here’s the premise, put forth by The Hollywood Reporter.
“Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) gets into an accident and wakes up to find that the legacy of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison has been erased from the world — even from Google,” THR writes.
Indeed. When Jack sings “Yesterday” for his gal pal and friends, they are speechless.
“When did you write that?” his girlfriend, played by Lily James, asks.
“I didn’t write it. Paul McCartney wrote it. The Beatles,” Jack says.
“Who?”
“It’s one of the greatest songs ever written,” Jack insists.
“Well, it’s not Coldplay,” one of his friends huffs.
Confused, Jack Googles “John Paul George Ringo.”
Google offers him info on “Pope John Paul II.”
When he Googles “The Beatles,” up pops a picture of ... a beetle.
“So what’s a musician with dwindling dreams of fame to do with this vast of library of songs that only he remembers? He becomes the next hit-maker,” writes Entertainment Weekly.
Kate McKinnon from “Saturday Night Live” plays the American agent who promotes Jack and “his” songs. Ed Sheeran plays Ed Sheeran. James Corden makes a cameo, as shown in the trailer.
In the recording studio, Sheeran suggests a new title for “Hey Jude.”
“Let met just give you this advice. Song title. ‘Hey Dude,’” Sheeran says.
That’s the work of British screenwriter Richard Curtis.
“Richard Curtis, of Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, and Love Actually, has ascended to a new level of Britishness by writing a whole movie about how the Beatles are so great that their songs could even make someone else a superstar,” Vulture pop culture website declares.
Patel, writes Tom Philip for GQ, “will be a relatively new face for people who haven’t watched him in nearly 600 episodes of the British soap opera EastEnders, but as someone who grew up in a household that screeched to a standstill every weeknight at 6 p.m. for that cursed show, I can say kid’s got the goods.
“What’s more, God knows how much the rights to all those songs cost.”
Ah, that music.
Beatles fans are loving that fab music.
Joked one on Twitter: “These songs are pretty catchy. Can’t wait for the soundtrack.”
Sneered another: “Oh god just what the world needs more films by baby boomers about how great The Beatles were.”
“Yesterday” is slated for a June 28 release, per The Hollywood Reporter.
