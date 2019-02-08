6-year-old Texas girl wanted to become a cop to fight her own ‘bad guys’ — cancer

Abigail Arias has taken a solemn oath to continue to fight the bad guys.
The bad guys the 6-year-old is up against are inside her. She has inoperable cancer in the form of a Wilms tumor that started in her kidney, according to KTRK.
On Thursday, she was sworn in as an honorary police officer in her hometown of Freeport, Texas in a ceremony published on Facebook Live.
Abigail met Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey Jr., at a ”Pancakes with Santa” event in December, and told him them that she wanted to be a police officer when she grew up, according to CNN.
“Her terrific smile and will to keep fighting ‘the bad guys’ inside of her — I wanted to make her dream come true,” Garivey said, according to CNN. “You have to meet her to really understand what a great and inspiring young lady she is.”
She was dressed in full Freeport Police Department blues as she climbed up a stepladder, raised her right hand and repeated Garivey’s words. They even gave her a gun for the ceremony, video shows.
Freeport is a town of about 12,000 residents on Texas’ Gulf Coast, about 60 miles south of Houston.
“I promise to keep fighting the bad guys,” Abigail swore. “Until all of my cancer is gone.”
As for now, the bad guys have spread to her lungs, KTRK reported.
“While it is rare,” Wilms tumor “is the most common type of kidney cancer in children,” according to the MD Anderson Cancer Center. About 500-600 children are diagnosed with Wilms tumor each year in the U.S., according to the ACS.
Look around this room today,” Garivey said during the ceremony. “There’s a lot of people in power in the state of Texas. But there’s not a lot of people who can bring all these people to one place, and that’s huge, and that says a lot for this little girl who sits right here today.”
