Officer and new dad who survived being shot in the face dies in funeral procession

Shane Totty had returned to work as a Baton Rouge, La., police corporal after being shot in the face in February 2018, The Advocate reported. The 31-year-old, father to a newborn daughter, had started planning his wedding with her mother.

Then Totty’s police motorcycle hit a pickup truck that had pulled in front of him Friday afternoon, killing him, as he took part in a funeral procession, KATC reported.





“It’s such a sad irony after what happened and everything he went through — it’s just cruel,” said retired Capt. Don Kelly, Totty’s former supervisor, The Advocate reported. “It’s unbelievable. It’s heartbreaking.”





“Please continue to keep the Totty family and our department in your prayers,” Baton Rouge police wrote on Facebook in announcing his death.

Totty had been injured in February 2018 while responding to reports that a man had opened fire on his family, WBRZ reported. Totty found the man, later identified as Eugene Thomas Jr., under a freeway overpass and Thomas opened fire on his patrol vehicle, police said.





Totty was hit in the eyes and face by flying glass and shrapnel, the station reported. A bullet was later found in his headrest. He recovered and returned to duty, switching to motorcycle duty.





“It’s sad because he was a really bright young man and he had a bright future with the police department,” said Police Chief Murphy Paul, WAFB reported. “I remember when he was in recovery, he said he wanted to go to motorists and I said, ‘Young man, you can be in any section you want to be in.’ ”





The same surgical team that treated Totty after the shooting handled his injuries Friday, WBRZ reported.





“Life was good for him,” Kelly said, The Advocate reported. “He had survived this near death experience and everything was positive and going his way. How tragic that everything could be taken away in the blink of an eye.”