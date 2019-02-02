Confusion and shutdowns at the Orlando airport after a ‘loud bang’ followed by screams

A TSA agent may have attempted suicide Saturday morning at the Orlando International Airport, sparking confusion and concern and shutdown of portions of the busy airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded flights.
Little has been confirmed at this point, but Orlando police reported they are working an incident at the airport. “A person jumped from the Hyatt Regency Hotel into the atrium area of the airport,” police said. They have not released the individual’s name.
But Orlando police, working alongside the Transporation Security Administration, said it was an isolated incident within the atrium area of the airport. “Any reports of suspicious vehicles related to this incident are FALSE. The person that jumped has been pronounced deceased.”
TSA spokesman Jim Gregory said the agent was on-duty when he jumped, according to WPLG Local 10.
In a statement released to the media, including Spectrum News 13, Orlando International Airport (MCO) stated it was open and reiterated the police department’s report that a man jumped at the Hyatt, “from a floor just above the east checkpoint which serves Airsides 2 and 4 (gates 70-129) that has been contained.”
But there are delays because “unscreened passengers entered the sterile area on both Airsides 2 and 4,” MCO said in its statement. “All passengers at gates 70-129 are being rescreened to insure there are no security breaches. The operations for gates 1-59 are proceeding as normal. In an abundance of caution, all passengers are being rescreened and in-bound aircraft for Airsides 2 and 4 may be delayed.”
Fox35 sports anchor/reporter Adam Shadoff posted a video clip of an airport “at a standstill” after 10:30 a.m.
Newsradio WRVA in Richmond, Virginia, reported via a tweet that the security area was closed for nearly an hour “after a TSA agent attempted suicide.”
Passengers at the airport started tweeting around 9:45 that they heard a “bang” and then word began to spread.
“Alright, so we’re in the Orlando airport this morning and all I hear is a loud BANG followed by people screaming. So naturally I thought there was some type of attack and started RUNNINNGGGGG. Spilling my hot coffee all over my hands,” one man posted.
The incident appears to have affected the Southwest Airlines terminal but authorities haven’t confirmed that yet.
However, trains from sides 2 and 4 of the airport were stopped and airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell told Click Orlando this was out of an “abundance of caution.”
Fennell told the news site some passengers may have gotten through a security checkpoint at Gates 70-129 without being screened because of “an isolated incident.” But details haven’t been specified. The airport remains open, she added, but some planes arriving at Orlando International have been delayed, WESH2 reports.
“Terrible situation at Orlando airport a little while ago. Person fell from one of the hotel balconies. That was tense there for a bit. Glad kids are ignorant,” posted another.
Robert Richardson, a reporter with CBS 17, wrote, “Orlando airport officials announced a ‘security breach’ at @MCO. No flights have left or landed in the past hour. All passengers in Terminal A are being required to clear the terminal for a ‘security sweep’ and return to the entrance to go through @TSA checks again. @WNCN @WFLA,” Heavy.Com reported.
A hotel guest at the Hyatt told WPLG he saw the man climb over a railing and jump from the balcony. “Thought it was strange and then thought he may be observing the security area below since he was TSA.”
The atrium area of the airport, where the man landed, includes security checkpoints, which could account for the confusion and panic around the security area.
