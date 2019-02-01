Kellyanne Conway jabs Cory Booker, says he ‘sounds like a Hallmark card’

On Friday, after Sen. Cory Booker announced he is running for president, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway weighed in on the New Jersey Democrat’s aspirations.
“I think Cory Booker often sounds like a Hallmark card and not necessarily a person who is there to tell you everything he’s accomplished in the United States senate and as mayor of Newark,” Conway said in a clip posted by CBS’s “Face the Nation” Twitter feed.
She went on.
“So we’ll wait to look at his record,” she said. “I imagine that the crowded Democratic field of presidential aspirants will be attacking each other’s records or lack thereof so we will be sitting back with copious bowls of popcorn watching that.”
Booker becomes the third Democratic senator in the race, joining Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), according to The Hill.
Conway’s comment about Hallmark cards caused social media to scratch its collective head and ask: “How is that a bad thing?”
“ ’A Hallmark card’ ... as in @CoryBooker conveys a positive vision for our country’s future? Oh ... the horrors!” tweeted Jay Tilton, press secretary for the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Others found the comparison apt.
“Sadly, one of the few times @KellyannePolls is correct,” tweeted @Sandric1982. “Fluffy words of nothingness stress tested, fake, insincere and not to mention corporate owned.
McClatchy reached out to and awaits comment from Hallmark, based in Kansas City, Mo.
“On January 10, 1910, a teenager from Nebraska stepped off a train in Kansas City, Mo., with little more than big dreams and two shoeboxes of picture postcards. From those inauspicious beginnings an iconic brand was born,” says the company’s history on Hallmark.com.
Founded by J.C. Hall and still led by members of his family, the company employs about 30,000 worldwide and generates revenues of about $4 billion, according to the company website.
“We’ve come a long way from a man with empty pockets, two shoeboxes of postcards, and a dream,” the website says. “But most importantly, we’ve held onto the enduring beliefs and values that fill the basic human need to connect with others.”
Meanwhile, in England on Friday, Prince Harry and his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, made a public appearance with snow flurries blowing around them that caused headline writers to describe it as a “Hallmark” moment.
Gushed InStyle magazine: “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Latest Outing Was Basically a Hallmark Card Brought to Life.”
