Take your pick of Patrick Mahomes bobbleheads: KC Chiefs uniform? Or Texas Tech?

Las Vegas says the odds of Patrick Mahomes winning the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award are um ... good.

Not only are most NFL experts predicting that Mahomes will win the MVP, he also remains the heavy betting favorite in the two-player race with New Orleans Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees, according to OddsShark. According to the odds published Friday afternoon on OddsShark, a $100 bet that Mahomes wins MVP would earn you $40 if he’s named. If you bet that $100 on Brees being named, you’d gain $170 if Brees takes it.

If that seems like pretty fertile ground for selling a few bobblehead dolls to you, it did to the folks at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, too.

The museum released what it says is the fourth Patrick Mahomes bobblehead in circulation Friday, but this one is a little different. Mahomes is wearing Texas Tech’s red and black in this one — instead of the Chiefs’ red and white.

“It was actually just good timing in terms of getting the approved pictures of the bobbleheads to release a couple days ago, and with the season coming to a close and the NFL Awards taking place, it was the perfect time to release the bobblehead,” Phil Sklar, the museum’s co-founder and CEO, told McClatchy. “We’ve seen before that Kansas City fans love their sports and bobbleheads, and Patrick Mahomes has built quite the fan base in Kansas City, Texas and beyond.”

The bobbleheads are manufactured by sports merchandise company FOCO, the same manufacturer that produced another Mahomes bobblehead, just two weeks into Mahomes’ first NFL season, the Kansas City Star reported at the time. That one was released in September, but it’s now sold out.

That wasn’t the first-ever Mahomes bobblehead, though. The Mahomes “Baller” bobblehead, also listed on the museum’s site, came out in August, and sold out soon after, Sklar said. It is now available again now in its second run.

The latest bobble, in the Texas Tech uniform, is also a limited run. Just 2019 are available for now. Orders for the Mahomes-Texas Tech bobble will ship for scheduled delivery in March, according to the museum.

A fifth Mahomes bobblehead is already in the works as well, Sklar said.

The NFL MVP will be announced Saturday at the NFL Honors ceremony, which is hosted by comedian Steve Harvey.