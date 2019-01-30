Texas highway sign takes swipe at Patriots ahead of Super Bowl LIII

Highway signs along President George Bush Turnpike Wednesday morning took a not-so-light-hearted jab at the New England Patriots ahead of Super Bowl LIII.
That’s right, the North Texas Tollway Authority, of all authorities, is bringing out the Super Bowl 53 jokes.
“Tire as flat as a Patriots football ...” a sign near the Rosemeade Parkway and Midway Road exit in North Dallas asked. “Dial #999.”
A spokesperson for the NTTA told McClatchy that the toll road overseers would be rotating out the Patriots smack-talk with a Los Angeles Rams-themed digital sign later in the day.
“We’re all about safety,” the NTTA said in a statement.
The Patriots message is meant to remind drivers that free roadside assistance is available on NTTA toll roads by dialing #999 from the scene of any car trouble. It also references the 2014 AFC Championship game, which featured the Patriots against the Indianapolis Colts, but is better known for the rules scandal it bore: Deflategate.
The Patriots were investigated by the NFL after they were accused of using underinflated footballs to benefit quarterback Tom Brady, according to Sports Illustrated. Brady was eventually suspended for four games, and the team was docked draft picks and fined a record $1 million.
The Rams-themed sign was supposed to say, “A Ram interfere with your car? Dial #999,” according to KTVT, but that sign didn’t seem to catch on as much on social media.
The New England Patriots will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CST. The game will be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta and televised on CBS.
