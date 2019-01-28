5 Houston police officers shot during ‘encounter with a suspect,’ police say

Five officers with the Houston Police Department were shot just after 5 p.m. during an “encounter with a suspect” in the Pecan Park neighborhood, according to Houston police.

The officers have been taken to Memorial Hermann Medical Center, police said. Information on the officers’ conditions wasn’t immediately available.

The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Harding Street.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said on Twitter, “We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow.”

One officer was life-flighted, according to a report from the Houston Police Officers’ Union.

We currently have 5 officers shot, all on their way to the hospital. One is being life flighted. On the way to the hospital, will update when I can.



The suspect is “down”, according to a Tweet from Mayor Sylvester Turner.

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, the officers are from the Narcotics Division and were serving a warrant.

Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement about the shooting: “This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”

No other information was immediately available.