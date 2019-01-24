Rogue snow shoveler demands cash — or else he’ll put the snow back, Wisc. cops say

There’s a “do-gooder” going around and shoveling snow from driveways in Wisconsin, according to a Facebook post from the Muskego Police department.
But it’s not just a good deed — it’s a snow-plowing extortion, so to speak.
And, police advise:
“Don’t let this ‘do-gooder’ near your driveway!”
He drives a red truck, and he’s known to show up in front of people’s homes, according to the post. Then he starts shoveling the snow from your driveways. Yes, it really is too good to be true.
Because then this rogue snow shoveler demands money, according to the post.
“Yesterday he demanded $25 from a 15-year-old in Champions Village,” police said.
If you don’t pay the man, he will plow all that snow right back onto your driveway — and then some more snow “when you deny,” police said.
While police had a photo of the man’s truck, they could not identify him because “his license plate was conveniently covered in snow.”
“So if you know who the (insert name choice here) is, give us a call, we’d like to talk to him!” police said, with a “wink emoji.”
About five hours after police posted the photo, the man had “identified himself and has been in contact with our department” police said. The department is still investigating.
