Chuck Norris can host a 5K and ask runners to dress like him because he’s Chuck Norris

Norris will host a new race in College Station, Texas on May 4 where runners are asked to dress like the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star. College Station is about 95 miles northwest of Houston.
“This race will also be an attempt to set the world record for most people dressed like Chuck Norris in one place ... ever,” says the Facebook page of the CForce Chuck Norris 5K.
“We’ll provide the matching shirts, beards, and belt buckles. You just show up.”
The proceeds, according to Runner’s World, will benefit Kickstart Kids, “an organization founded by Norris to help build students’ character development through martial arts, and the Mercy Project, a nonprofit working to end child slavery in Ghana, Africa.”
As of Tuesday runners from 16 states had signed up, Runner’s World reported.
According to the Race Roster website - which jokes that Chuck Norris can tie his shoelaces while running backward - prizes await the best Chuck Norris costume after the race.
“The race is family friendly and we encourage you to bring everyone, including the little ones. How cute will little Billy look dressed up like Chuck Norris,” the website says.
Newsweek notes other celebrity dress-up world records, “including a Charlie Chaplin feat where 662 people dressed up in dark suits with baggy pants, walking sticks, bowler hats and mustaches in Switzerland.”
And in 2017, more than 400 people donned wild and wacky white wigs to look like Albert Einstein for a Guinness Book of World Records feat, according to Newsweek.
Norris will be waiting at the end of the race to high-five the finishers, race organizers promise, though they caution they are “not responsible for any injuries that might occur” from a Chuck Norris slap on the hand.
