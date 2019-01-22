A 27-year-old man blames virginity in mass-slaying threat against ‘girls,’ cops say

A 27-year-old man who blamed his virginity in a mass-shooting threat was arrested Saturday while at a McDonald’s in Provo, Utah, the Denver Post reported.
Christopher Wayne Cleary, of Denver, Colorado, made the threat in a Facebook post, the newspaper reported. His threatening post was included in Provo Police Department’s probable cause statement.
Here’s what Cleary’s post said, according to FOX13 in Utah:
“All I wanted was a girlfriend, not 1000 … not a bunch of hoes … I’ve never had a girlfriend before and I’m still a virgin, this is why I’m planning on shooting up a public place soon and being the next mass shooter cause I’m ready to die and all the girls the turned me down is going to make it right by killing as many girls as I see.”
The Facebook threat had an IP address based out of Provo, the Deseret News reported, so the Colorado officers who saw the post contacted Provo police. Provo is about 45 miles south of Salt Lake City.
Denver officers were concerned because of “several women’s marches planned on Saturday, including one in Provo,” the Denver Post reported.
It’s unclear why Cleary was in Utah. He had been staying at an Airbnb, according to the Post.
Cleary was arrested by a FBI agent and the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force, FOX13 reported. Investigators considered the Facebook post a “threat of terrorism” because of the line, “shooting up a public place soon,” according to the TV station.
Following his arrest, Cleary admitted that he wrote the post, but then deleted it after people began threatening him, the Deseret News reported. He also told a detective that he was “not thinking clearly” when he wrote the post.
Cleary was arrested on suspicion of a threat of terrorism and violation of his probation, FOX13 reported.
Cleary was convicted of a felony in January 2018 and put on a three-year probationary period for stalking and making a repeated communication of domestic violence, the Denver Post reported.
He is being held in the Utah County Jail without bail, the Deseret News reported.
