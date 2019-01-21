National

Fox News apologizes after showing graphic suggesting Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died

By Don Sweeney

January 21, 2019 09:07 AM

A graphic briefly aired Monday on “Fox & Friends” on Fox News, shown in a video screengrab by Mediaite, suggested Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died. The hosts apologized and blamed a control room error.
Hosts of a Fox News show on Monday apologized for a graphic briefly shown on screen that suggested Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died, Mediaite reported.

The graphic showed a photo of Ginsburg, now recovering from surgery for lung cancer, with the dates 1933 — the year of her birth — and 2019. It aired briefly after a commercial break.

“We need to apologize,” host Steve Doocy said, The Washington Examiner reported. “That was a mistake, that was an accident. We believe she is still at home recovering from surgery.”

Fox News blamed the graphic on a control room error.

Ginsburg, 85, missed oral arguments last week for the first time since her appointment to the court in 1993 as she recovers from a pulmonary lobectomy in December, The Huffington Post reported.

The Supreme Court announced Jan. 11 that Ginsburg’s recovery is “on track” and that no remaining cancer has been found, The Washington Post reported.

