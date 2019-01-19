Another high blood pressure/heart medicine recalled for possibly cancerous ingredient

A third kind of medication treating high blood pressure and/or heart failure — not Valsartan or Losartan — has been recalled for having too much of a potentially cancerous ingredient.
One lot of Irbesartan and seven lots of Irbesartan HCTZ, both made in China by Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals, have been recalled by Prinston Pharmaceuticals company, Solco Healthcare. As with the funeral parade of Valsartan and Losartan recalls since July, the amount of N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) exceeds the FDA’s daily standards. The International Agency for Resarch on Cancer classifies NDEA as a “probable human carcinogen.”
The company-written, FDA-posted recall notice advises patients to consult with their doctor or at least their pharmacist about another form of treatment before returning any recalled Irbesartan.
Recalled lots are:
▪ Irbesartan 300mg, 90-count, lot No. 331B18009, expiration 2/2021.
▪ Irbesartan HCTZ 300mg/12.5mg, 30-count, lot Nos. 327A18001 and 327A18001, expiration 03/2021.
▪ Irbesartan HCTZ 300mg/12.5mg, 90-count, lot Nos. 327B18008 and 327B18009, expiration 03/2021.
▪ Irbesartan HCTZ 150mg/12.5mg, 30-count, lot Nos. 325D18004 and 325D18005, expiration 03/2021.
▪ Irbesartan HCTZ 150mg/12.5mg, 90-count, lot Nos. 325B18004, expiration 03/2021.
Consumers with questions should contact their pharmacist, doctor or email Solco at customerservice@solcohealthcare.com.
