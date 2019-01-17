Congrats, everyone. ‘Wine from a Pringles can’ is officially a thing now

The internet is currently three Pringles cans to the wind, punch drunk in love with the idea of sipping wine from a sleeve of chips, after an unidentified woman was banned from a Wichita Falls, Texas Walmart last week for “driving around the parking lot” in an electric shopping cart with her drink of choice, according to KAUZ.
She had been at it, Pringles can in hand, since about 6:30 a.m., the Wichita Falls Times Record News reported. Police were called to the Walmart parking lot along southbound Interstate 44 at about 9 a.m.
The woman was never arrested, Wichita Falls police confirmed to McClatchy at the time, but her actions have since inspired internet dwellers to mass tomfoolery.
One food writer over at Food & Wine took a deep dive into the Pringles can swimming pool full of wine, offering the following know-before-you-go-style tips.
“You should definitely dump out the chips, but you don’t need to rinse out the can,” the author says. “Because it’s going to smell like Pringles regardless.”
His experiment (for science) also showed that Pringles cans are pretty much waterproof from the inside out, and that the plastic lid also does a fair job of holding liquid in the can, so your next “Wine from a Pringles can” party might not be as messy a proposition as you think.
Then, down in Houston, a bar called The Branch held a Franzia-box-wine-served-in-mini-Pringles-cans event Wednesday. It made enough noise to get the bar owner on local TV Thursday afternoon, he wrote in another Facebook post, where he planned to serve up frozen Betty White Russians to celebrate the famed actress’ 97th birthday.
On the same night the Pringles-n-Franz fans were tying one on in Houston, Facebook users planned a meetup to drink “wine from a Pringles can” in an Austin Walmart parking lot. Or maybe they didn’t — maybe the event was started as a joke, and thousands of others clicked “I’m going” as a joke.
But three guys really showed up with their own wine in their own Pringles cans and stood in the parking lot and drank, according to KVUE.
“How does it pair?” the reporter on the scene asked one of the three gentlemen, who appeared to be flavoring his wine with the salty remnants of a stack of Sour Cream and Onion Pringles, during a Facebook Live video.
“Quite well,” the man answered. “It’s fantastic.”
