Chihuahua snatched by a hawk had only one way to escape — down, Texas shelter says

This little dog is a big-time survivor.
An animal shelter in Austin, Texas, is calling this Chihuahua their ‘miracle puppy,’ after he survived a high-elevation dognapping attempt by a hungry hawk.
Austin Animal Center shared photos of the pup on the shelter’s Facebook page on Saturday.
“This teeny tiny guy was picked up by a hawk and then subsequently dropped from mid-air,” the post reads. “It’s a miracle that he not only survived, but that the wounds on his head and chest are fairly mild.”
The animal center used the moment to remind people that predators such as hawks, owls and coyotes can still get to small pets, even in yards with fences.
Construction workers in Round Rock, just north of Austin, went looking for a dog in distress when they heard puppy whimpers nearby, according to KVUE.
“The puppy fell at their feet from mid-air,” the station reported. “They looked up and saw the hawk flying away.”
He didn’t have any broken bones, but photos shared by the shelter showed puncture wounds near his head and chest, from where the hawk sunk its talons into the pup. It was not immediately clear whether the dog belonged to someone in the area.
“He’s so tiny, so you can easily see why he might be mistaken for a rat and prey,” Renee Keys, who is fostering the dog for the next few weeks while he recovers, told KEYE.
Her youngest son came up with another well-fitting nickname for their new little friend, the station reported. It’s Tony Hawk, after the skateboarder, who’s also been known to take some wild rides.
Both local Austin stations reported that this little survivor will be ready for adoption in about four weeks.
