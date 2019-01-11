‘Dreams really do come true’: 27-pound tub of mac and cheese has 20-year shelf life

If you’re one of the many who suffer from cravings that only a heaping helping of mac and cheese can satisfy, feast your face on this development from the bountiful world of big-box shopping.
Costco now carries a 27-pound bucket, filled to the brim with individual packets of elbow pasta and cheese-sauce mix, that could satisfy those cravings for the next two decades.
That’s because this vat of mac and cheese has a 20-year shelf life, according to the product listing on Costco’s website. The 180-serving vessel is listed at $89.99, bringing the cost per side of mac to roughly 50 cents.
So sure, you could feed your church group, your family reunion or just your gluttonous mac and cheese habit with it, but this mac and cheese is actually marketed as a “readiness” food item, and is listed in the “Emergency Food” section of Costco’s website. Basically, it’s made with folks who have come to be known as “preppers” in mind.
As of Friday morning, the Costco site listed the product as “out of stock,” noting that orders for the item would be filled in 5-7 business days.
Preppers are people who stockpile goods for survival, in anticipation of some widespread calamity like worldwide economic collapse or climate-related acts of nature, according to Merriam-Webster. But “readiness” is not a word that only applies to preppers.
Though the tub of mac and cheese itself is bulky, its contents could also appeal to backpackers, who want food that’s easy to transport and heat up while out on the trail.
“I use Costco to bulk-buy my trail food,” wrote a user called colorado_rob, in a 2016 post on the backpacking forum White Blaze. “I just stocked up for the spring/summer.”
Judging from the reactions on social media, die-hard mac and cheese fans are more than on board, too.
“Wow!” one user tweeted. “Costco sells a 27-pound tub of mac and cheese because dreams really do come true.”
“Costco is selling a 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese, and you’re trying to tell me they’re NOT planning for the end of the world?” tweeted another.
Well, they’re at least catering to those who are.
The 27-pound deluxe mac and cheese bundle isn’t the first time this New Year that Costco broke the internet with a huge-yet-enticing bulk food item. The bulk grocery store is also selling a 6.6-pound tub of Nutella spread (81 servings) for about $22.
