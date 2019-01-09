Grandma called 911 to report a murder. Then cops found her and teenage grandson shot.

It was Monday afternoon when, police say, a woman called 911 with a disturbing message.
“There’s been an accident, well actually, not an accident,” the woman said, according to WLKY. “There’s been a murder and so I need you to come right away.”
“Then the phone went dead,” Seymour Police Detective C.J. Foster said, according to WLKY.
Now, police say they are investigating a murder-suicide after that woman, identified as 68-year-old Wanda Huber, and her teenage grandson Simon were found with fatal gunshot wounds at her home in Seymour, Indiana, according to RTV6.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It was startling news for Jean Hildret, who is Wanda Huber’s longtime neighbor, according to WHAS11.
“I am still in shock,” Hildret said, according to WHAS11. “I really am. It’s just unbelievable.”
After Wanda Huber’s 911 call went silent, police officers rushed to her home, which she had given the address for, according to WAVE3.
Her grandson was outside of the home and still alive with a gunshot wound to the head, police say, while Wanda was dead inside with a gunshot wound, according to The Seymour Tribune. Police say that the teenager later died at a hospital.
Detective Sergeant C.J. Foster told WAVE3 that authorities are now investigating why the tragedy occurred.
“We still have some people to speak with and do some follow up interviews,” Foster told WAVE3. “There has been some talk of some medical issues so we will definitely look into that.”
Seymour Police Chief Bill Abbott told The Courier-Journal that “some underlying issues” could explain the apparent murder-suicide — but didn’t provide any more information.
Students at Seymour High School, where Simon went to classes, are also grappling with the senseless death, according to The Courier-Journal. Greg Prange, the school’s principal, said it’s hard to wrap your head around Simon’s death.
“I can’t explain devastating events like this,” Prange told the newspaper.
Cora Dowhower, whose son is friends with Simon, told The Tribune that the news is shocking because “Wanda was very smart and willing to help others when she could.”
“Wanda and Simon would spend hours together in the evening trying to figure out a homework assignment,” she told The Tribune. “She would call our house for help with a homework assignment, but then 30 minutes or more later, we would still be on the phone because she had other things to say.”
She added that her son Ryan and Simon “would always eat lunch together when their school schedules allowed them to.”
As the investigation continues, police said there didn’t appear to be any telltale signs of conflict in the making.
“No issues, calls, complaints from that location in our records,” Foster told WLKY.
Comments