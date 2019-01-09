Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announces he’s getting a divorce

Here’s one delivery Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos probably wishes he didn’t have to make: a tweet he sent Wednesday to announce that he’s getting divorced.
Bezos, the Class of 1982 Miami Palmetto High School graduate and that year’s Miami Herald Silver Knight winner, wrote that he and wife, MacKenzie, had decided to part.
“After a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” he wrote.
The Bezoses have been married for 25 years. The couple have four children.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again,” he wrote in his conciliatory text, that suggested the man — dubbed the richest in the world by Forbes in 2018 when he was worth between $112 billion and $137 billion — and MacKenzie Bezos would remain entwined as parents and business partners.
“We’ve have such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, as as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures,” the Amazon CEO said.
“Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”
Comments