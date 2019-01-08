Mystery solved: Why are people suddenly talking about the periodic table of elements?

Kosuke Morita, researcher of Riken (Institute of Physical and Chemical Research) who led a group that discovered element 113, poses for a photo with a periodic table of the elements after the element was named, during a press conference at the institution in Wako, northwest of Tokyo, Thursday, June 9, 2016. Nihonium, symbol Nh, for element 113, was discovered in Japan, and Nihon is one way to say the country’s name in Japanese. It’s the first element to be discovered in an Asian country. Eugene Hoshiko Associated Press