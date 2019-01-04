‘Baby Shark’ dance by construction crew building St. Louis Aquarium hooks the internet

Today’s report from the construction site of the new St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station: Things are going swimmingly.
Take a look at the video posted on the aquarium’s Facebook page on Friday. That’s the construction crew from McCarthy Building Companies in St. Louis dancing to the viral YouTube kiddie song, “Baby Shark.”
Aquarium. Sharks. Get it?
“We are so excited to be creating St. Louis’ and Missouri’s newest fun and educational attraction that joining in the Baby Shark challenge just seemed to fit the upbeat mood here at Union Station,” Todd Hotaling of Lodging Hospitality Management, the owner of Union Station, said in a statement to McClatchy.
The idea came from the aquarium folks, but the construction workers were more than willing to make the video, Hotaling said. It had more than 11,000 views by late Friday afternoon.
“Baby Shark” was produced in 2014 by Pinkfong, a Korean YouTube channel that makes sing-along songs for kids, “Inside Edition” reported. The #BabySharkChallenge sprang up last year, pushing the song to cultish, earworm status and adults to do the darndest things.
The Missouri construction workers flapped their “fins” while wearing construction hats and safety vests.
“I’m especially fond of the guy sitting in the lift,” one woman wrote.
They join others in the challenge.
“Some are donning full blown shark suits to participate in the challenge, while others are painting themselves blue to mimic the original dance moves. Clearly, people are just having fun with it,” “Inside Edition” reported.
The two-story, 120,000-square-foot aquarium in St. Louis is the “centerpiece” of a $160 million family entertainment complex LHM is creating at Union Station, Hotaling said.
“It will feature exhibits and tanks with 1.3 million gallons of water housing thousands of aquatic species from the rivers and oceans of the world,” according to KFVS. The aquarium, under construction since November 2017, will stand in Union Station’s former mall area, KFVS reported.
it’s slated to open in late 2019, Hotaling said.
The aquarium’s Facebook page, where the video was posted, promises more behind-the scene updates as the opening date draws near.
