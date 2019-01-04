‘Creature from hell’: Monster 13-foot gator crosses paths with SC woman, video shows

A 25-second video of the moment a “monster” alligator crossed paths with a South Carolina woman has racked up 1 million views this week on Facebook -- and a lot of disbelief.
Suzy Griffin Paul says on her Facebook page that the gator lumbered across the road in front of her Saturday at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Central Florida. The reserve is 1,267 acres of wildlife habitat that is part of the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
“This huge gator that they call Fabio swims right up and stops in front of us in the water and we realize he wants to cross the path,” Paul told TV station WTSP. “So we all back up away and give him space.”
The alligator was about 20 feet away and Paul told the Orlando Sentinel that “it was quite remarkable seeing him cross the path.”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Paul is a native of Goose Creek, S.C., and now lives in Tampa, according to her Facebook page.
Her video has been shared 17,000 times and gotten 2,300 comments, many from people marveling at a “humpback” alligator that some estimated to be nearly 13 feet long.
Facebook commenters called it a “monster,” a “beast” and a “demon,” that looks capable of eating a cow. Viewer Dakota Miller jokingly asked Paul if it was “two guys in a gator suit.”
“We still have dinosaurs,” commented Carolyn Kay Hermann wrote on Paul’s Facebook page.
“Gator? That’s a creature from hell,” posted Peri Kurtzman on Facebook.
“Two words: RUN AWAY!” wrote Rose Casanova. “He looks like he just ate a family of six.”
Comments