‘At 7, that’s marginal, right?’ Lexington, SC girl ends up on the phone with Trump

Lexington County’s Collman Lloyd didn’t expect to hear from the leader of the free world on Christmas Eve.
At first, Lloyd, 7, just planned to ask NORAD where Santa Claus was headed, WIS-TV reported.
Instead, Lloyd was caught by surprise about 6:30 p.m. Monday, when she heard President Donald Trump’s voice on the other line, CNN reported — a moment that has since stirred social media wild.
“Are you still a believer in Santa,” Trump asked Lloyd in a White House pool video circulated on social media.
“Yes sir,” Lloyd responded, WIS reported.
“Because at 7 it’s marginal, right?” Trump said, captured on video.
Lloyd told The Post and Courier of Charleston she never did learn Santa’s next move.
“I was like, ‘wow.’ I was shocked,” Lloyd told the Charleston newspaper. “It wasn’t really (nerve-wracking), I just had to think of what the truth was.”
