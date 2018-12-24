Monstrous creature ‘turned its head and looked straight at our car,’ Kentucky woman says

An eastern Kentucky woman is reported to have seen a frightening “creature” outside the town of Sandy Hook, prompting an investigation by the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.
The group released a “follow-up report” this month that concludes the woman saw something that wasn’t human. “She described it as a walking tree,“ said investigator Jack Smarr.
However, his report stops short of declaring it was Bigfoot, a legendary “ape-like creature” that remains more a popular myth than a scientific fact, according to Live Science.com.
Claims of Bigfoot sightings have been reported across the nation for decades, including a 2017 night-time encounter in the woods of McDowell County, North Carolina.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Founded in 1995, the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization says it is oldest and largest “scientific research organization exploring the bigfoot/sasquatch mystery.”
Smarr says he interviewed the Kentucky woman about her experience, calling it a Class B incident in which a “possible sasquatch was observed at a great distance or in poor lighting.”
The woman, who he declined to name, is reported to have seen “a creature” while she was a passenger in her husband’s vehicle, about 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 18.
“At some point, I started screaming...‘there is something in the road!’,” the woman is quoted saying.
“I’m looking at this thing which is...at least 7 ft tall. It was the color of a tree...It turned its head and looked straight at our car.”
The woman’s husband saw only “a strange shadow, but not the creature,” says the Bigfoot Field Research report.
Smarr says “the entire episode lasted only 3 to 5 seconds” and the animal was nearly 100 feet away.
Social media reaction to the sighting includes one man who says he, too, has seen a “being the same color as a tree,” but it was in western North Carolina. He wrote that he is relieved to learn someone else has seen the same thing.
“What I saw has a pattern and a color scheme to its fur that, in my opinion, closely resembles what looks to be tree bark,” posted Charles Eric Presnell of Burnsville, N.C., on Facebook.
Comments