She ‘was broken’ when shelter dog Rambo was adopted. Video shows their joyful reunion

Hallee Fuqua fell in love with a dog named Rambo as she volunteered at the Humane Society of Stillwater, Oklahoma.
But then her dad, Lance, wrote on Facebook, she was “broken” when she learned the 2-year-old pup had been adopted by someone else. The secret adoption had taken place three weeks ago, he wrote, and Hallee learned this weekend that someone claimed Rambo.
That sadness turned into joy, however, when Hallee discovered that it was actually her parents who had adopted Rambo — and they were giving the dog to her as a Christmas gift. The Oklahoma State University student couldn’t hide how the surprise made her feel.
“Sunday night we surprised her with her early Christmas present,” Lance wrote. “We captured the moment on video. Merry Christmas Hallee!”
The video shows Rambo donning reindeer antlers and sitting outside of the front door as Lance holds his collar. Hallee appears to be in a state of shock when she opens the front door and realizes that it was Rambo sitting in front of her, the video shows.
They had a joyful reunion. Crying, Hallee sits on the front porch as Rambo excitedly wiggles around and wags his tail, the video shows.
“Well I finally got my greatest wish!!” Hallee wrote on Facebook. “Rambo, welcome home! We all love you so much!”
Rambo is then seeing greeting other members of his new family as Hallee appears unable to hold back tears.
When she first learned about Rambo’s adoption, Hallee said, she felt a whirlwind of emotions, according to the Stillwater News Press.
“It’s one of those things where you’re happy he’s going to have a home,” she told the newspaper, “but you’re sad that you’re not going to be able to give that to him.”
Her parents decided to adopt Rambo after their daughter kept sending them videos of the dog. Her mom, Jessica Fuqua, said after seeing images of the dog, she “just knew he belonged here,” according to the Stillwater News Press.
If you want to help with shelter animals, Lance told McClatchy that people should consider donating to organizations that work with animals such as the Humane Society of Stillwater.
And how is Rambo holding up with his new family?
“He’s ruling the house right now,” Lance told the Stillwater News Press. “He’s definitely entered his domain.”
