Man stabbed hotel roommate over snoring, then took bloody knife to lobby, cops say

What began as an argument over someone’s incessantly loud snoring ended as a stabbing early Wednesday in a North Carolina hotel room, reports WECT.
Wilmington police said they were alerted after staff at the Budget Hotel on Market Street called 911 with a bizarre story of a hotel guest “coming up to the front desk with a large knife covered in blood,” said the station.
That man, Guillermo Moreno-Vasquez, 54, is now in the New Hanover County jail charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, according to jail records.
The victim was identified only as a 27-year-old man who is sharing a room with Moreno-Vasquez while they work a construction project together, reported WWAY. His wounds were “non-life threatening,” the station said.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The stabbing happened after the two got into a squabble before 5 a.m. over “someone’s snoring throughout the night,” reported the Wilmington Star News.
Both men are from Texas and work for the same Texas construction company, the newspaper said.
Comments