Meet Drake, the 3-year-old who belted the national anthem at basketball game, video shows

Despite his small body, this boy’s voice sure packs a punch.
On Monday, a 3-year-old boy wowed fans attending a women’s basketball game between Syracuse University and Niagara University, according to UPI. The little boy, named Drake Grillo, belted out the national anthem at the game, which took place at Syracuse’s Carrier Dome.
That makes him the youngest person to ever sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the dome, the university said in a tweet.
The boy’s mother, Chelsea, told Syracuse.com that performing comes naturally for Drake — possibly because he isn’t scared yet.
“I just think he’s too little to realize how big of a deal it is,’‘ she told Syracuse.com. “We just try to stay calm for him and not really talk it up. We don’t ask him if he’s nervous.
“So then maybe he won’t think of that,” she continued. “I don’t think he really knows what nervous is yet.’‘
And in the video, which McClatchy obtained from Syracuse University, Drake shows no signs of stage fright.
Holding a microphone that looks huge in his hand, the little boy stands at half-court and belts out the patriotic tune.
After bringing the house down with his vocal chops, Drake is seen smiling and fist bumping players from Syracuse University’s team, the video shows.
He had a big audience, too. It was the third-most attended game ever for the Syracuse’s women’s basketball team, according to Yahoo Sports. And there were lots of other kids in attendance for the game, which took place during Carrier Dome’s “School Day.”
Earlier this month, 7-year-old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja dazzled with her own rendition of the national anthem before the Major League Soccer Cup, 11Alive reported.
Now she has an even crazier goal.
“My biggest dream is to sing at the Super Bowl,” she told USA Today. “I’m always nervous though. If I get something wrong it’s going to be bad because it’s a special song for America.”
And as for Drake?
“Right now he’s into Christmas music,” his mom told Syracuse.com. “So he sings that.”
