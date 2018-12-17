Will a Muslim mother reach her dying son? Family says Trump travel ban is stopping her

Stockton resident Ali Hassan could be days away from saying a final goodbye to his dying son.

Two-year-old Abdullah Hassan is on life support at an Oakland hospital. Hassan said the most difficult part of the ordeal is not his child’s impending death — but that he may have to bury his toddler without Abdullah’s mother at his side.

Hassan’s wife, Shaima Swileh, is a Yemeni national and was denied entry into the U.S. because of the Trump administration’s travel ban, according to Hassan.

The travel ban began in 2017 when President Donald Trump signed in an executive order a few days after taking office that largely bars visas for citizens from five Muslim majority countries: Iran, Somalia, Syria, Libya, and Swileh’s home country Yemen. The list also includes Venezuela and North Korea. While critics have characterized it as a ban aimed at Muslims, the administration has said the countries were singled out because of terrorist activity, poor cooperation with the United States and a an inability to properly screen travelers.

The ban was challenged in courts, but upheld 5-4 in a June Supreme Court ruling.

Hassan, along with the Council on American-Islamic Relations and several other religious and civil rights organizations, have called for the State Department to grant Swileh a waiver to allow her to see her son before he dies.

“This administration is doing everything in its power to undermine immigrants’ rights and uphold a xenophobic agenda that tears families apart,” said CAIR attorney Saad Sweilem, who is representing the family.

Monday, during a press conference in Sacramento, Hassan told reporters that his son needs his mother to kiss him one last time. He said he has had little luck convincing federal immigration officials to allow his wife entry.

“I am emailing them, crying, and telling them that my son is dying,” Hassan said in an interview with The Sacramento Bee.

Hassan said that the latest responses in the year-long battle have all been automated email replies.

Ali Hassan is a U.S. citizen. Abdullah was born in war-torn Yemen with a rare form of hypomyelination, a degenerative brain disease which has left him unable to breathe without a ventilator.

The couple had always planned for Swileh to immigrate to the United States, but the situation became urgent as Abdullah’s condition was discovered and worsened, he said. The family went to Cairo, Egypt, the closest U.S. Embassy to Yemen. There, he applied for and was granted U.S. citizenship for Abdullah. But a visa for Swileh was denied.

As the boy’s condition worsened and three interviews with U.S. officials led to nowhere, his parents decided he needed to come to the United States for treatment, leaving his mother behind. Hassan and Abdullah arrived in the U.S. on Oct 1, and Abdullah is currently at the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. His father makes the trip from Stockton everyday to see him.

Abdullah’s condition continues to deteriorate rapidly, Hassan said, with no chance of recovery.

“I can’t imagine that I am going to bury him without his mother,” Hassan said. “She is just crying. He is facing death, and time is running out. I have to do something. I have to.”