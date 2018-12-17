Two grooms-to-be created a same-sex Barbie wedding set. Let’s talk, Mattel says

When Matt Jacobi and Nick Caprio couldn’t find the perfect Barbie doll set for Jacobi’s 8-year-old niece, they made their own.

The two Arizona men are getting married in May, with Natalie serving as one of their flower girls, according to ABC 15 in Phoenix.

They wanted to give her a Barbie wedding set with two grooms, so they created their own using two Ken dolls.

Jacobi posted a photo of their custom creation on Instagram with a plea to Mattel.

“We had a difficult time finding a same sex wedding set to give to my niece for her 8th birthday. She and her little sister are flower girls in our upcoming May wedding,” Jacobi wrote.

“We thought it would be special to give her something with a little meaning behind it. What a bummer you don’t make one with two grooms. Anyway, we had to get creative and make a couple purchases. I hope our custom gift inspires you to make a #GayWedding set!”

A spokesperson for the toy company told “Good Morning America” that Mattel contacted the couple to set up a meeting.

“Like any good Uncle — or #Guncle — would do, I went out to look for a meaningful birthday present,” Jacobi told “GMA.” “She loves Barbies, playing with her dolls, etc., just like any other kid. In honor of our upcoming wedding, I wanted to give her something related to the wedding but also something she would enjoy.

“So, I came across the Mattel/Barbie ‘Wedding Set!’ It was almost perfect, two flower girls, a cake, and all, but, only a bride and groom were available.”

The Scottsdale men, who are planning a May 2019 wedding, have been together for 12 years and moved from Los Angeles to Arizona to be close to family, the station reported.

“They only know that uncle Nick loves uncle Matt and uncle Matt loves uncle Nick,” Jacobi told ABC 15.

It’s “not that huge shock anymore” that gay couples marry, Jacobi told the Arizona TV station.

“It’s going to come up in your family no matter what,” Caprio told ABC 15. “As more same sex couples are having kids, your kids are going to have kids in a class that have gay parents.”

Now they’re just trying to work out travel details and schedules to make their meeting with Mattel happen, they told “GMA.”

“Mattel has been wonderful and we are meeting with the head of Barbie design, their design team and marketing,” Jacobi told “GMA.” “We are so grateful!”

He posted news of the Mattel meeting on his Instagram, writing, “Let’s get a same sex wedding set made!”