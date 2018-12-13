Children watch in horror as Santa rips off his beard and screams the F-word at them

The big guy who makes the naughty list just made the list himself.
A British Santa had a meltdown at an event over the weekend, leaving a lot of angry parents and distraught kiddies in his wake when he ripped off his beard and started cursing.
It happened in St. Ives, Cambridgeshire, England, where Santa was meeting with children in the same building where a family-friendly rave party was happening, according to Cambridgeshire Live.
Apparently smoke machines at the party set off the building’s fire alarm, the news outlet reported.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
That’s when Santa lost it.
Parents told reporters that Santa ripped off his beard — right in front of the kiddies — and yelled at everyone to “get the f**k out!”
About 50 children and their parents were at the event, according to the Mirror.
“Everyone was clearing out. Santa came in and started shouting and swearing at people to leave. He was a disgrace,” one dad, Adam Gaynor, told The Sun.
One mom, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Cambridgeshire Live that kids were asking their parents “why Santa was being horrible.” She said her friend’s “little boy was upset as his dad was carrying him when Santa told them ‘to get the f*** out.’
“We told our children he wasn’t the real Santa. He was an impostor and will be going on the naughty list.”
The disc jockey at the rave thinks Santa might have been triggered by the music.
“I do think though the reason Santa was raging was because they booked a kids’ rave on the same day as kids going to see Santa upstairs above the event,” Stuart Wilkin told The Guardian.
“He probably sat there trying to talk to kids with thumping music playing and was p*ssed-off. The fire alarm going off was probably the final straw for him.”
The organizers of the Santa meet-and-greet have apologized, suggesting that Santa got caught up in a moment of chaos.
The Sun reported that some people defended Santa for helping to clear the building. But, Gaynor told The Sun, “they didn’t see how upset the kids were.”
“Last Sunday during a family rave event (not a FESt event) in the Corn Exchange, St Ives, the fire alarms were activated by smoke in the Charter Hall,” said a statement from the event organizers published by The Mirror.
“Santa was upstairs in his grotto, an event organised by Festival Events St Ives (FESt, a voluntary organisation), and immediately assisted in the evacuation of the building.
“FESt wish to apologise for any offence or distress caused to parents and children by their attempts to ensure all visitors and staff had exited the building and were safe.”
Comments