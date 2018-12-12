Canned cat food may cause seizures because it lacks enough of a vitamin. It’s recalled

Certain types of canned cat food are being recalled for fear they lack enough of the vitamin thiamine, also known as Vitamin B1.
If cats don’t get enough of the vitamin, the FDA warns, it can cause wobbly walking, seizures, vomiting and, in severe cases, death.
That’s why The J.M. Smucker Company announced a voluntary recall of the 9Lives Protein Plus With Tuna & Chicken and the 9Lives Protein Plus With Tuna & Liver. Both contain a four pack of 5.5 ounce cans, the FDA says, and were sold nationwide.
The Tuna & Chicken version of the food comes with a UPC code of 7910021549 and a “best by date” of Mar. 27, 2020- Nov. 14, 2020, while the Tuna & Liver one has a UPC code of 7910021748 and a “best by date” of Apr. 17, 2020 – Sept. 14, 2020.
If cats eat the canned food for “several weeks,” it could cause a thiamine deficiency that comes with a wide array of symptoms.
Cats with the deficiency can have decreased appetite, salivation, failure to grow, mental dullness, falling, seizures and sudden death if left untreated. But, the FDA says, “if treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.”
There have been no reported illnesses yet from the recalled food. You are asked to call 1-888-569-6828 if you have some of the canned food.
The J.M. Smucker Company released a similar recall in January, when canned Special Kitty, 9Lives and EverPet foods were found to also have low levels of thiamine. Just as with this most recent recall, the company said it was doing it “out of an abundance of caution.”
