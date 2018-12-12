National

Shark embryos learn to ‘hunt’ in the womb. It’s their prey that surprised researchers

By Mark Price

December 12, 2018 03:53 PM

At only 33 cm, this shark pup has large teeth at such an early stage so it can eat eggs in its mother’s womb, say researchers at Sulikowski Shark and Fish Research Lab, which provided this photo.
The mystery of how great white, mako and porbeagle sharks learn to hunt has been solved and the revelation is both strange and perhaps a little disgusting.

Their shark embryos develop teeth in the womb -- and use them to eat their mother’s unfertilized eggs.

That’s the conclusion of researchers at the Sulikowski Shark and Fish Research Lab, which posted its findings this week on Facebook. The lab is part of the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine.

“These pups actually learn to ‘hunt’ before birth!” said the post by James Sulikowski, a professor at the university’s Marine Science Department.

“But that doesn’t mean they eat their siblings in the womb. Instead...embryos eat unfertilized eggs that are continually deposited into the uterus by the mother....That this species began to utilize the teeth in development to feed is the key discovery here. It’s really cool.”

The research was done in collaboration with Lisa Natanson of the NOAA Apex Predators Program, and involved legally captured specimens, he said.

Photos posted by the lab showed a 33 centimeter porbeagle shark embryo had already developed teeth long before birth.

“It had rows of teeth and was ready (to feed). It was a little predator in there, a mini-predator,” Sulikowski said of the embryo.

A photo of the shark specimen’s ovary filled with countless unfertilized yellow eggs was also posted.

Sulikowski told The Charlotte Observer the research is helping scientists unravel a multitude of mysteries involving sharks, which hge said are increasingly endangered.

“We still know very little about sharks, their biology and the tracking of their movements,” Sulikowski said. “Where do pregnant sharks go and why do they go there? Where do they give birth and when do they go there?”

