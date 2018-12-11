Khashoggi’s friends, other foreigners, are being watched. The U.S. can do little about it

In this Oct. 26, 2018, photo Ali AlAhmed poses for a photograph in his office in Washington. Hackers are impersonating reporters in a bid to intercept the communications of the prominent Saudi opposition figure in Washington. An Associated Press review of malicious emails sent to AlAhmed shows he was approached by hackers masquerading as a BBC reporter and as Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed last month at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The emails were attempts to break into AlAhmed’s inbox. AlAhmed blames the Saudi government for the hacking campaign, although the AP has yet to find any forensic evidence to back that. Alex Brandon AP Photo