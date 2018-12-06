Matchmaking mom shows women photo of her son at grocery store — and it works

His friends started showing him the tweet Tuesday morning, just hours after she posted it, Codey Gonzalez says.
“If your name is Cody,” it began. Then it got a little... specific.
“you’re 6’4, you go to UTSA, live at the Outpost, a sophomore, AND majoring in Global Affairs.”
That described him to a tee — well except for the spelling of the name — but as luck would have it, he’ll have time to let the young lady know there’s actually an “e” before the “y.”
“Your mom truly is your wingman,” the tweet continued. “She just showed my roommates and I your picture at HEB trying to find you a GF. lmao”
H-E-B is a Texas grocery store chain. All his mom Patricia Gonzalez had told him about the exchange in the checkout lane was that she had approached a group of young women in line because they had a puppy, according to the San Antonio Express News.
That tweet, sent by fellow UTSA student Charisma Valdez, had been retweeted more than 4,500 times as of Friday afternoon, and had been liked more than 61,000 times.
There was only one problem — Twitter wasn’t Codey’s social media platform of choice. So he had one of his friends reply to her Tweet, with his Snapchat account name, and the two started chatting there, he told McClatchy.
“Charisma added me right after and that’s when we got to talking,” Codey told McClatchy. “She is very beautiful, and I thought maybe me and her could go on a date and see if we click together.”
But as Valdez’ tweet took off, impostor Codey Gonzalez Twitter accounts began to pop up, as they will when this sort of random, magical moment transpires.
So Gonzalez hopped on Twitter for the first time Tuesday as well, so they wouldn’t besmirch his good name, he said. His first tweet?
A coy “what’s up?” on top of Valdez’ original tweet.
The two are planning to get something to eat Thursday night, all thanks to his mom, who put in a good word at a local grocery store.
“She’s just a mom who wants the best for her son,” Gonzalez said.
One thing is for sure, say those following the story on Twitter. We are going to need details.
