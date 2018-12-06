Candy waffle cones hiding $40,000 of meth smuggled from Mexico into Texas, cops say

After looking at X-rays of candy waffle cones that were shipped from Mexico to Texas, officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they made a “sweet find.”
But it wasn’t a sugary filling encased in the sprinkle-topped waffle with chocolate.
Instead, it was nearly 12 pounds of methamphetamine that had been smuggled in food cargo shipments and sent to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, the CBP wrote in a press release. It was found on Nov. 27.
The drugs were hidden inside five bags of the waffle cones, the agency said, and are valued at just under $40,000.
“Our agency is committed to detecting and preventing dangerous narcotics from entering our nation’s border,” Houston Area Port Director Raymond S. Polley said in the CBP press release. “This seizure is particularly meaningful as the narcotic filled candy could have ended up in the hands of children.”
In July, around $300,000 of heroin was found hidden egg-shaped packages that were made to look like chickens, the CBP says. Emma Soriano, a US citizen, was trying to sneak the drugs into John F. Kennedy International Airport from Mexico City, authorities say.
And in November, a shipment of canned foods such as tomato puree turned out to actually be a front for 66 pounds of meth that had been shipped to George Bush Intercontinental Airport from Mexico, the CBP said in a press release.
An officer was able to find the meth, the CBP said, because he noticed one can of tomato puree weighed differently from the rest.
“His attention to detail resulted in the prevention of over 66 pounds of methamphetamines from ending up in the hands of our community,” Polley said, according to the CBP press release.
