Listeners call for return of banned ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ to S.F. radio airwaves

Radio fans in San Francisco are warming up to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” following a ban on the song, deemed sexist by some, by radio station KOIT, reports KPIX.

The station began receiving complaints about the song after a Cleveland, Ohio, radio station banned it, said Brian Figula, program director at KOIT, according to KGO.

The 1944 song by Frank Loesser, which won an Academy Award and has been recorded by countless artists, centers around a man trying to convince a woman not to end their romantic evening. But some say the lyrics imply coercion or even date rape, reported The Washington Post.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The #MeToo Movement has really opened our eyes and really made us look at content and lyrics,” Figula said, reported KGO. “I think we need to do a deep dive.”

In addition to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” KOIT pulled a Pentatonix cover of “Hallelujah” after also receiving complaints about that song, Figula said, according to the station.

But some KOIT listeners aren’t happy about the decision, according to KPIX.

“They’re upset!” said KOIT radio DJ Freska Griarte, reported the station. “They’re like, ‘why are you guys doing this? What is going on? It’s just a song.’ While for some people, it means something more.”

On Tuesday, KOIT posted an online poll on its site asking whether “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” should return to the airwaves. As of Wednesday morning, more than 1,900 people had voted, with 93 percent favoring the song’s return. The final poll results will be announced Monday.

KOIT listener Sarah Burns, visiting from Australia, said she could understand why some people found the song uncomfortable, reported KPIX.

“Because he’s in a position of power and he’s keeping her indoors,” Burns said, according to the station. “It can be a bit sketchy nowadays.”

Cleveland’s Star 102.9 pulled the song from its airwaves in November, saying the song’s lyrics “have no place” in the post-#MeToo media landscape we now reside in, according to a statement on the station’s website.

In Denver, Colorado, radio station KOSI pulled “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from its holiday rotation but then returned it to the airwaves Tuesday following an online poll, reported KMGH.

“We value the opinion of all our listeners and appreciate the feedback we received,” said program director Jim Lawson in a media release, reported KMGH. “Respondents voted 95 percent in favor of us keeping the song. While we are sensitive to those who may be upset by some of the lyrics, the majority of our listeners have expressed their interpretation of the song to be non-offensive.”

In Canada, CBC, Rogers Media and Bell Media all have pulled “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from their holiday rotations, reported CBC.