Sex offender got 12-year-old pregnant after abusing her since kindergarten, Texas cops say

Frank Ortega Robledo was ordered by the State of Texas to register as a sex offender for life after he got out of jail in 2004 for indecency with a child by sexual contact.
But now, deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office say that, since 2011, he’s been sexually abusing another little girl.
That little girl, who authorities are not identifying due to her age, is now 12, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by BCSO and obtained by McClatchy. She was five when the abuse started, she told investigators.
She knew she was five when he started abusing her, according to the affidavit, because she remembered being in kindergarten at the time.
The sheriff’s deputies got wind of the alleged years of abuse when the victim went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio on Nov. 8 for a medical examination, the affidavit states.
She “was 32 weeks pregnant,” and “stating that [Robledo] was the suspect,” the affidavit reads.
Just four days later, though, the victim recanted that accusation. But she gave birth prematurely on Nov. 30, and once again told investigators at that time that Robledo had been abusing her for years, according to KSAT.
She told deputies she was “afraid of the defendant” because Robledo “told her that if she told anyone, he would hurt her aunt, her mother and her sisters,” the affidavit states. A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman declined to offer any details of Robledo’s relationship to the family, as that information might lead to identifying the juvenile victim.
Robledo was arrested Monday, just before 6:45 p.m.,according to jail records, and charged with continuous sexual assault of a child. His state sex offender registry says that he had been renewing his registration as a sex offender during the years of the alleged abuse.
Robledo’s bond is set at $100,000.
