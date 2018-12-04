Can you be a feminist and still eat eggs? A new PETA billboard says no

A billboard by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in San Jose, California, challenges feminists to stop eating eggs, tying the breakfast staple to “abuse of females.”

“Face it — you can’t claim to be a feminist and still eat eggs,” reads the billboard, which features a woman’s head with an egg superimposed over her face.

“Anyone who’s upset about the sexual abuse of women should be equally intolerant of the sexual abuse of females of any species,” said Ashley Byrne, an associate director of PETA, reported KGO.

Byrne said the organization chose San Jose for the billboard because it has the highest median income for women in the U.S., according to the station.

“San Jose is a city of strong women and thoughtful students, which makes it the perfect place to spark a conversation about the blatant misogyny of the egg and dairy industries,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk in a statement.

San Jose is located in the San Francisco Bay area.

While the billboard addresses only eggs, the campaign also targets consumption of milk and other dairy products, PETA said on its site. It urges people to become vegans.

But the sign, like many of PETA’s headline-grabbing tactics, prompted mixed reactions.

“As a person who is vegan, I am fully on board with this sign,” wrote one supporter on Reddit. “I think it needs a bit more explanation, but it could get some people thinking and curious, which is the point.”

Others were less enthusiastic.

“I was shocked that they actually put that up there,” said Anna Moore, reported KPIX. “Like, I thought it was actually really stupid. It just seemed really ignorant, honestly.”

“I think it’s a bit of a stretch,” said Eric Larson, reported KGO. “I think you can respect women and still enjoy a good scrambled egg.”

The billboard, erected in November, will remain up for one month, PETA said on its site.