Teacher had sex with a student, now she’s out of a job and in jail, NC cops say

A woman who was a teacher at a North Carolina middle school faces a slew of charges related to having sexual activity with a student, according to the sheriff’s office.

Just days after a parent alerted Scotland County schools with concerns of “an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student,” 23-year-old Brianna Nicole Stanley was arrested Nov. 30 on multiple charges, WBTW reported.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said the teacher and a 12-year-old student at Carver Middle School had sexual relations, according to WPDE.

The 12-year-old was one of Stanley’s students when the “inappropriate relationship” took place, per WMBF.

Stanley resigned a day before she was arrested, the Laurinburg Exchange reported.

A spokesperson for the schools said Stanley was “immediately removed from the classroom,” and the school system began its own investigation while also informing law enforcement about the inappropriate relationship, according to WMBF.

Stanley was charged with “three counts of felony statutory offense, five counts of felony indecent liberties by a teacher with a student, five counts of sexual activity by a teacher with a student and one count of third-degree felony child exploitation related to child pornography,” per WPDE.

Stanley’s bond was set at $2.5 million on the combined charges, and she is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, WBTW reported.

“The school system is devastated by the allegations of this serious breach of trust by an employee,” schools spokesperson Meredith Bounds said in a statement, according to the Laurinburg Exchange. “Our focus now is on supporting our students and supporting law enforcement in their investigation.”