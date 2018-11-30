Store customer was denied free beer, then lit a hairspray flamethrower, video shows

If a store owner won’t give you free beer, normally you might take out your wallet and pay for it. One woman took out a makeshift flamethrower instead, police said.
Now Philadelphia cops are looking for the “disgruntled” woman, who they say took out a lighter and hairspray and used them to torch items at the beer-and-deli shop’s front counter.
Wyncote Beer Deli owner Yang Lin said the woman had demanded free beer, and became angry and threw things at him when he said no, according to NBC 10.
“I said, ‘You need to get out of here.’ You know? She was more angry. She seen me go out so she wanted to fight me,” Lin said, according to the station. “We don’t want any trouble, just serving beer.”
The video, shared by police, shows the woman standing at the counter, speaking and gesticulating. She reaches behind a partition and bats at something with a can of hairspray before picking up a lighter and igniting the spray, creating a makeshift torch.
She has a calm, almost bored expression as she blasts flames at items on the other side of the counter, and seems to be either talking or chewing on something as she holds the makeshift flamethrower steady. After about 20 seconds, she stops and steps away.
The incident happened on the morning of Nov. 20, according to the Courier Post, and the woman has yet to be identified. Nobody was hurt.
“Thankfully the fire didn’t spread,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said, according to NBC 10.
Police described the woman as a black female, between 35 and 40 years of age, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and wearing floral pants, a black jacket, black boots and and round earrings. They asked anyone with information to dial 911 or call 215-686-TIPS.
