Pfizer publicly announces recall of muscle and menstrual pain wraps it yanked Oct. 2

Pfizer recalled six lots of eight-hour Thermacare HeatWraps, used for joint, muscle and menstrual pain, after finding the wraps might leak.

“The use of a leaking/damaged heat cell wrap could cause skin injuries such as burns/blisters and/or skin irritation on the wrap applied area,” the company stated in its recall notice posted to the FDA site late Monday afternoon.

If this sounds familiar, Publix announced the recall of the lots it sells Oct. 3 after Pfizer told retailers of the recall.

“Pfizer Consumer Healthcare is notifying consumers of this recall with this public notification,” Monday’s recall notice states. “Pfizer Consumer Healthcare has already notified its retailers of this recall on October 2, 2018 and has provided instructions for the return of any recalled product.”

Why there was a gap of over seven weeks between retailer notification and consumer/public notification wasn’t addressed on the notice. When asked via e-mail to explain the gap, a Pfizer spokesperson replied, “A voluntary recall with retailers was initiated on October 2, 2018. In order to retrieve product back from consumers, Pfizer, with the agreement of the FDA, is recalling the impacted lots at the consumer level.”

The lot numbers for the recalled Muscle Pain Therapy wraps are S68516 and T26686, both with July 2020 expiration date; T26691, expiration July 2020, and T26693, expiration August 2020. For the Menstrual Pain Therapy wraps; 8054HA and 8054HB, expiration date July 2020 for bundled lots of Joint/Muscle Pain Therapy wraps. Lot numbers are on the side of cartons and on the back of pouches.

Consumers with these wraps should stop using them, take note of the lot number, toss the product, then call Pfizer at 1-800-323-3383, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., Eastern time to talk about either replacement or reimbursement.

Retailers needing help with this recall should call Stericycle at 1-800-805-3093, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.