Disney releases its first look at ‘Lion King’, the remake of 1994’s smash hit

The new “Lion King” won’t hit theaters until 2019, but Disney released its first official look at its remake of the smash 1994 hit on Thursday.
The all-star cast includes James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce’ as Nala and Seth Rogan as Pumbaa, according to imdb.com. Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver and other big-name stars are also in the movie, which is directed by Jon Favreau.
The movie is scheduled to be released in July of 2019, according to Screen Rant, but the big marketing push began on Thanksgiving.
The remake will “employ CGI-like technology to create live action, opposed to traditional animation, which was used in the original in 1994,” according to ABC Action News. That version earned nearly $1 billion, ABC reported.
Comments