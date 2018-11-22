‘Happy Thanksgiving:’ Fired FBI director receives House GOP subpoena

House Republicans appear to be thankful they’re still in power for a couple months.

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Trump, wrote on Twitter on Thanksgiving that he had received a subpoena from Congress.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” Comey wrote. “Got a subpoena from House Republicans.”

Led by Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, the House Judiciary committee also subpoenaed former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who served under President Obama, CNN reports. The depositions ask the former officials to sit for closed-door depositions in December, according to CBS.

Comey said he’ll fight against a closed interview with congressional Republicans.

“I’m still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions,” Comey wrote Thursday morning. “But I will resist a ‘closed door’ thing because I’ve seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion. Let’s have a hearing and invite everyone to see.”

The former FBI director’s attorney echoed that. He said Comey will resist a closed-door session in court if necessary, CNN reported.

“While the authority for congressional subpoenas is broad, it does not cover the right to misuse closed hearings as a political stunt to promote political as opposed to legislative agendas,” Comey’s attorney, David Kelly, said Thursday, CNN reported.

Earlier this month, Goodlatte gave congressional colleagues a heads up that he was preparing to subpoena Lynch and Comey, the Associated Press reported. House Republicans have accused the Obama Justice Department, which both Lynch and Comey were involved in, of having a bias against now-President Trump during the 2016 election.

But Republicans will only control the House until January, when Democrats will take over the chamber — and its many committees — after a wave of electoral victories in the midterm elections won Democrats a House majority. That means Republicans’ subpoena power will go away in January, too.

Democrats criticized the subpoenas before they were issued.

“These subpoenas are coming out of the blue, with very little time left on the calendar, and after the American people have resoundingly rejected the GOP’s approach to oversight — if, indeed, ‘oversight’ is the word we should use for running interference for President Trump,” said Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, AP reported.