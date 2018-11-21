‘She had a future’: Pregnant 14-year-old killed when bullet punches through ceiling

An Atlanta 14-year-old who was eight months pregnant was getting ready to watch a movie with a family member Monday night, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Suddenly, a bit of family time turned into a horrific tragedy. A bullet punched through the floor of the apartment above them, passed through their ceiling, and struck teen Sonja Harrison in the head, killing her and her unborn baby, police said, according to CBS 46.

Harrison’s mom, Sonja Denise Harrison, broke into sobs during an interview with Fox 5.

“They took my baby’s future! They took my baby’s future, they didn’t have no right doing that,” she said, according to the station. “Not only (did they take) one life, they took two ... they took her life and my grandbaby’s life.”

The teen, who went by the name Star, was an eighth-grader who planned on eventually joining the Army, WXIA reported.

“Yes, she was pregnant, but she had a future,” her mother said, according to the station.“She was going to finish school, and she was talking about going into the Army for her and her baby.”

The mother’s sister-in-law was with Star at the time of her death, and called Harrison to tell her that her daughter had been shot and wasn’t moving, the AJC reported.

No suspects have been named, and police are investigating, WSB reported. “I know I’m waiting on them to tell me something,” Star’s mother said, according to the station.

“It is an unfortunate situation,” said Capt. LeAnn Browning with the Atlanta Police Department, according to WXIA. “The age of the child - it’s very heart-wrenching.”

The AJC reported that an unidentified woman spoke to Star’s mother and said the shooting was an accident when a teen visiting her apartment fired a shot.

Only a few hours after Star was killed, police responded to the apartment complex again to find a 21-year-old woman shot in the head, WSB reported.

“I’m afraid, I’m very afraid,” said a resident of the complex who said she heard a shot, according to the station. “It’s dangerous out here.”