Watch deaf baby Aida hear her parents’ voices for the first time after implant surgery

For the first seven months of baby Aida Little’s life, she couldn’t hear her parents – or anything, in fact.
Her parents soon learned she was born with Waardenburg syndrome, a condition that can cause deafness.
The syndrome is rare, with about one in 40,000 people affected, and it can cause hearing loss, an unusual facial shape and changes in eye or hair color, such as two different colored eyes and a patch of white or gray hair, according to the National Institutes of Health.
“This was a big surprise to my family, and it’s been difficult coping with everything going on. My mommy and daddy have been taking me to many appointments since I arrived into this world, and it’s only going to get busier.. and more expensive!” her parents wrote (in her voice) on a GoFundMe page.
After doctor’s visits, Aida’s parents decided they would try “waking” up Aida’s ears through cochlear implants. The implants use a processor to capture sound waves and transmit them to the inner ear, according to the Mayo Clinic.
“The Dr.’s said I am the perfect candidate to receive bilateral cochlear implants, and I’m SO excited to finally be able to hear the world around me, just like you do! Having cochlear implants will allow me to socially interact with others, help me do well in school, and simply enjoy the sounds of life!” the GoFundMe page says.
Aida’s parents raised more than $3,600 to move forward with the surgery, and in October, doctors at the Mayo Clinic installed the implants successfully – meaning Aida could hear her parents saying “I love you” for the first time.
“Hi honey, hi! Hey beautiful can you hear me?” he dad says in a video from the clinic. “Hi big girl, hello!” her mom says.
Aida looks on wide-eyed and smiles as she reaches for her parents. “We love you! We do!”
It’s not the end of her journey. Aida will still need surgeries to correct her vision and nasal passages, according to the GoFundMe page.
But “Aida” says on the GoFundMe page that she’s taking it in stride. “I’m not afraid! I’ve got a big fan club that’s rooting me on!”
