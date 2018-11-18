Flying home for Thanksgiving? Here are the foods you can take on a plane

If you’re flying to Thanksgiving dinner and your family just has to have your famous pumpkin pie, you don’t have to let air travel be an excuse.
Believe it or not, you can even take the frozen turkey. And a carving knife.
There are limits to what you can take — and in what bag you can or can’t put your holiday fixings — but you really can stuff your dinner (or your leftovers) in a suitcase.
“That’s crazy - I cannot imagine doing that,” Suzanne Ropeta told KOMO at the airport when asked if she knew she could fly with a frozen turkey to her family’s house.
According to the Transportation Security Administration website, here’s what will and will not fly when it comes to taking your Thanksgiving dinner contribution on your flight, though the final decision rests with the TSA screening officers who scan your luggage.
And if you’re still not sure, you can contact TSA with specific questions via Facebook Messenger or via the @AskTSA Twitter account.
Please note these tips apply only to domestic security regulations - you may still run afoul of state or national rules on importing agricultural products.
In October, for example, Atlanta airport workers seized a roasted pig head from the checked luggage of a passenger from Ecuador - the U.S. bans imported pork products because of disease concerns.
Frozen turkey: It may be a surprise, but you could, in fact, take your frozen turkey aboard in either checked or carry-on baggage. Frozen peas and other non-liquid food items also are good to go.
If you’re going the carry-on route, the TSA advises you to be sure the ice or gel packs keeping your food cold are still solid before going through security, or you’ll run afoul of the 3.4 oz. limitations on liquids.
Cooked turkey or vegetables: Want to pre-cook the main dish or take leftovers home? You can take cooked meat, seafood and vegetables in your carry-on bag and in your checked bags. Just make sure there’s no liquid or juices with the food.
Fresh vegetables: Solid foods are a-okay for checked or carry-on luggage, though your TSA screener may ask you to separate some items to de-clutter your carry-on bags for the X-ray.
Canned foods: Travelers can take canned foods in their checked bags or carry-on bags. If you plan to take cans in your carry-on, though, be warned that TSA could require an “additional screening” because of how cans “appear on the X-ray” and affect the 3-1-1 liquids rule (meaning you can take a 3-ounce container in 1 quart-sized bag per the 1 bag per traveler). Because of this, TSA recommends you pack the cans in your checked luggage.
Gravy: Surely you can’t… actually, yes, although if it’s in your carry-on luggage you’re limited to 3.4 oz.
Pies and cakes: Perhaps you’re contributing dessert rather than the main course. Pies and cakes, even home-baked ones, are allowed for checked or carry-on luggage, but you may be asked to separate them for screening.
Bread: Yep, TSA says you can take breads in your carry-on bag and in your checked bags. Or, if you’d rather make fresh bread once you get to your destination, you can take a bread machine in any bag you’d like — as long as it fits in the overhead bin or under the seat in front of you.
Spices: Dry spices are good for checked or carry-on luggage. Liquid or gel spices, such as vanilla extract, fall under the 3.4 oz. limit for carry-on luggage.
Cooking utensils: What if you’re the cook and can’t imagine whipping up a feast without your favorite spatula, carving knife or vegetable peeler? Most utensils are good to go in your checked or carry-on luggage, including vegetable peelers.
Other than plastic or butter knives, kitchen knives go only in checked baggage. And be sure they’re sheathed or securely wrapped to avoid injuring screeners or baggage handlers.
Alcoholic beverages: Can’t make it through a family holiday without a little alcohol? No worries. Feel free to take alcoholic beverages or a wine bottle (no more than 1.3 gallons) in your checked bag as lost as it’s unopened and in its retail packaging. Your bottles cannot contain more than 70 percent alcohol.
You can also take mini alcohol bottles in your carry-on bag if they are less than 3.4 oz and can fit in a quart-sized baggie. If the alcohol content is higher than 24 percent, it must go in your checked bag.
Oh, and while you may bring alcohol onto the plane, “no person may drink any alcoholic beverage aboard an aircraft unless the certificate holder operating the aircraft has served that beverage,” according to FAA regulations.
What about a sandwich? And if you’re just not into a big Thanksgiving feast? Pack a sandwich in your checked or carry-on baggage, but be ready to separate it if it obscures the X-ray.
