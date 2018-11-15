Escaped inmate captured eating pancakes with his mom at IHOP, Georgia cops say

A hankering for hotcakes may be all it took to doom a Georgia inmate’s escape plan on Monday — and now his mother faces a charge as well, according to police.
Police said Joshua Glenn Gullat, 27, was on a work detail in Heard County when he sneaked out the door sometime around midnight and ran to meet his mother, who was waiting with a car nearby, according to the Newnan Times-Herald.
Gullat had been serving a sentence for burglary, which he had been convicted of in October, according to the paper.
Police decided to listen back to a call Gullat had made earlier in the night, and realized he spoken about a plan to escape with his mother, 54-year-old Kathy Lynn Pence, according to WXIA.
Pence, coincidentally, had been stopped earlier in the day for an unrelated traffic violation, so police already had a description of the vehicle, the Heard Citizen reported. Police put out a bulletin asking people to be on the lookout for a black Cadillac Escalade, according to the paper.
Based on the call Gullat had made earlier in the day, police said they were able to trace Pence’s phone — and made a surprising discovery, WSB reported.
“The next thing you know, we’re on the phone with Coweta County dispatchers and the sheriff’s office. We said, ‘We think they’re at the IHOP,’” Heard County Sgt. Dan Boswell said, according to the station.
Police arrived at the restaurant at about 1:30 a.m., where they found Gullat eating with his mother and two children, WXIA reported..
Police said Gullat apologized, but didn’t give any details about how he ended up at the restaurant, reported the Newnan Times-Herald. The two were arrested, with Gullat facing a felony charge of escaping from custody and his mother facing a charge of aiding and abetting, according to the station.
Gullat’s children are now “with their mother,” detectives said, according to WSB.
