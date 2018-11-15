An elderly woman worried about the meth she was smoking. So she took it to her doctor, cops say

A Polk County woman brought a small clear plastic bag to her doctor’s office and asked for it to be tested because she was “scared” what smoking it was doing to her and wanted the doctor to “check her well-being,” according to an arrest report.
The woman was 73. The bag contained methamphetamine.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Barbara Lee Ray went to the Complete Care Family Medicine Associates office in Fort Meade on Nov. 5 and pulled three items from inside her green- and orange-colored handbag: a small clear plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance; a small plastic container container also containing a white crystal-like substance; and an empty prescription bottle with the name “Barbara Ray” affixed via prescription label, the arrest affidavit read.
The small bag and plastic container both tested positive for meth.
Aside from telling the doctor she was “scared” that smoking the product might be doing her some harm and requesting the test to presumably give her some peace of mind, it’s not clear where she obtained the meth or why she was apparently smoking it. According to the arrest report, she said she had been using the narcotic for about a month.
The 103-pound, 5-foot, 4-inches tall Ray was taken to Bartow Regional Medical Center for medical clearance and then booked into Polk County Jail on two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The report goes on to note that Ray, who was released from jail on Nov. 7, “did not overdose on medication, nor had the suspect consumed medication. The suspect appeared under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of contact/arrest.”
The care facility had called Polk County officers to report a person allegedly overdosing on medication, the report read.
