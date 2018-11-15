Large-necked man and Joker lookalike are upping the ‘Florida Man’ mugshot game

“Florida Man” mugshots and stories are a genre of their own these days — but two recent bookings from the Sunshine State may have upped the game even higher.
Lawrence Sullivan, a 30-year-old tattoo model from the Miami area, was arrested for violating his probation from a charge in 2017, where his inked visage first took the internet by storm, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Back then, the “Miami Joker” was arrested after police received a call that someone was pointing a gun at vehicles, according to the Miami Herald. When they arrived, police said Sullivan told them he had a gun in his pocket and that he didn’t have a permit because it was too expensive, the paper reported.
It’s not clear how he violated his probation, which led to his arrest on Nov. 13, according to Fox 13.
But social media users became fascinated with his facial tattoos, which include a shock of electric green hair, a Glasgow smile, a cross and teardrop under each darkened eye socket, and the world “Joker” and a Batman symbol on his forehead.
But the Joker isn’t the only Florida Man enjoying some internet fame. In Escambia County on Tuesday, police arrested Charles Dion McDowell on charges of fleeing and eluding police, possession of meth, cocaine and marijuana, and other drug charges.
“McDowell is currently a guest at the GoldStar Hotel with a bond of $57,000. #Gotcha,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
But what stuck out to people wasn’t his list of charges — it was his extraordinarily large neck. The jokes — and there are many of them — just kept coming, and the post soon had more than 200,000 comments and just as many shares by Thursday morning.
